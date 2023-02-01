resource.name
Latest News

Shipping Delays

February 1st, 2023
Hello Everyone,

We just wanted to let you know that we've been greatly affected by the severe ice storms that have blanketed north Texas this week.

This means that any orders placed this week will be delayed until we can get back into the warehouse to begin processing orders.

Not only has Reaper been affected, but USPS and UPS are also feeling the effects of the storms. Pickups and deliveries from these carriers are also delayed while we wait for a break in the weather.

We appreciate your patience as we wait for the icy conditions to subside.

Thank you!

World's Biggest Paint Test!

May 15th, 2022
Check out the World's Biggest Paint Test videos by Squidmar!

How did Reaper's MSP Core Color paint line do? Watch the videos to find out! 

Part 1

Part 2

Bones 6 Was a Great Success!

May 2nd, 2022
Thanks to all of the backers who made Bones 6 a great success! We couldn't have done it without your help!


Base Boss 2 Kickstarter Coming Soon!

February 3rd, 2022
Our next Kickstarter is coming soon!


Base Boss 2 is on the horizon, bringing you new display and gaming bases, as well as some new surprises!


Sign up here stay up to date on Base Boss 2 News and to be notified when Base Boss 2 launches on Kickstarter!


https://www.reapermini.com/ks/baseboss2

